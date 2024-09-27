Renovation to include new stations, electric-powered bogies, and upgraded infrastructure, enhancing tourist attractions at SGNP

Assistant Conservator of Forest, Sudhir Sonawale, near the mini toy train Krishnagiri station. Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai: SGNP toy train set for revival by August 2025

Tourists heading to Sanjay Gandhi National Park have something to look forward to, as work has officially begun on the much-loved toy train, a key attraction at the park. The mini train has been non-operational since it was damaged by Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021. With over Rs 40 crore allocated to the project, the restoration is expected to be completed by August 2025.

G Mallikarjun, director and chief conservator of forest at SGNP, said, “The removal of the old tracks and sleepers from the toy train in SGNP has been completed. Civil work is set to begin soon, followed by the installation of new tracks. The project is being implemented by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and we expect the entire renovation to be completed by August 2025, after which the toy train services will be available for tourists visiting SGNP.”

Mallikarjun also shared with this newspaper that the 2.5 km toy train, which previously operated on a diesel engine, will now be powered by electricity and will consist of four bogies. The stations along the route, as well as the artificial tunnel along the track, will also be renovated.



The path along which the new track will be laid

During our visit to SGNP on Friday, we observed that the removal of tracks and sleepers had been completed, and the new set of tracks, ready for installation, had already arrived. According to sources from the Forest Department, during a visit to SGNP, BJP leader and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goel directed the authorities to expedite the completion of the toy train project.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Sudhir Sonawale said, “The toy train has always been a major attraction for tourists at SGNP, and we are confident that once the service resumes, it will lead to an increase in the number of children visiting the park.” The toy train service at SGNP, which first began in 1970, originally operated on a diesel engine and was a big hit among young visitors, with its three bogies running along a 2.7 km stretch.

Before the disruption, the train could carry 70 to 80 passengers across its three coaches. The resumption of services is expected to boost SGNP’s revenue. The project, which includes laying new tracks, building stations, and other infrastructure improvements, will be handled by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES).

Sanjay Gandhi National Park, located within Mumbai’s city limits, is one of the most frequently visited national parks in Asia. The toy train runs through the Krishnagiri Upavan, a 5.5 sq km public recreation zone within SGNP. This area also features a mini zoo, where visitors can observe animals up close. The narrow-gauge train circles the tourist zone, giving riders a glimpse of the park’s rich biodiversity.

When operational, the train runs every 30 minutes, starting at 9 am until 12 pm, and then from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the afternoon. A minimum of 20 passengers is required for each departure.