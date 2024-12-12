Chairman of the corporation says three-point programme to be strengthened; hints at fare hike on MSRTC buses

Representation pic

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday said it was working on a three-point programme of providing proper training to drivers, assessing their mental health and providing technically flawless buses. As per current practice, all drivers are given a refresher course every six months and reappointed to their posts. MSRTC chairman and MLA Bharat Gogawale also hinted at a fare hike of the MSRTC bus tickets soon. Following the accident involving a BEST bus in Kurla and mishaps with MSRTC buses in Nashik and Bhandara, MSRTC had called a meeting of all its wet-lease operators at its headquarters in Mumbai Central on Wednesday.

“We are a 76-year-old corporation and provide safe service to 5.5 million passengers every day. In order to ensure this safe travel for passengers continues, processes regarding driver training, selection tests, mental health and providing technically flawless vehicles were discussed in detail. At present, MSRTC drivers are given refresher training every six months to avoid accidents. The training places emphasis on mental wellbeing of the drivers and their driving skills. There are strict regulations of alcohol tests,” Gogawale said.

The MSRTC has a fleet of 14,000 buses and is in the process of procuring more buses. “The number of buses is inadequate. We will examine the reasons and slap show-cause notices to companies that have been unable to supply the buses in time, he said. Gogawale said there will soon be a ST bus fare hike, the proposal of which has been pending since 2021. “The proposal will soon be submitted to the government, taking into account the increasing price of fuel, tyres, spare parts and salaries of employees,” he added.