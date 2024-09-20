Proposed NCERT adoption aims to align state schools with CBSE standards, but parents, educators fear it may erode regional languages

The Maharashtra government is considering the introduction of National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for mathematics and science in state board schools starting next academic year. This move is a response to the increasing demand for CBSE schools, which are often perceived as better preparing students for competitive exams.

However, many worry that this shift could erode the distinct identity of vernacular medium schools, especially those that cater to underprivileged communities. In a recent meeting with officials, principals, and teacher representatives, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar stressed the need to align state board curricula with CBSE standards to meet the goals of the New Education Policy (NEP), which is set for full implementation by 2025-26.

The introduction of NCERT textbooks will be phased in, beginning with Std I, II, III, VIII, and XI in the 2025-26 academic year. However, history and geography will continue to use state board textbooks, with only minor additions from NCERT, officials from the school education department informed.

Impact on vernacular schools

As NCERT textbooks for mathematics and science will only be available in English, critics argue that this move undermines vernacular education. Although Marathi will remain a mandatory language, parents and education activists are concerned about the long-term impact of this shift on the state's education system.

Prasad Gokhale, a parent and convenor of the parents’ awareness group Marathi Shala Aapan Tikavlya Pajihet (We Must Save Marathi Schools), said, “This goes against the fundamental universal principle that school education should be in the mother tongue. These decisions are being made solely to benefit CBSE and ICSE board schools, while the demands of the state board and vernacular medium schools are being completely neglected.”

He added, “Lakhs of students come from less privileged backgrounds—why are they being forced to opt for semi-English or English mediums for subjects like science and maths? It’s ridiculous and contradicts the new education policy, which emphasises education in the mother tongue.”

The introduction of NCERT textbooks has been attempted before, but teachers noted that the transition proved challenging for academically weaker students. Sushil Shejule, president of Aamhi Shikshak, said, “The opinions of the state board's science and mathematics teachers, as well as experts, should be considered. Today it is about these two subjects, tomorrow it might be the CBSE pattern for all subjects. The potential positive and negative impact this will have on marathi-medium schools should also be considered. This consideration should be done by a neutral committee. The notion that this decision will reduce the number of marathi schools and that they will be empowered is wrong because, for the empowerment of these schools, the priority should be on filling vacant positions of teaching and non-teaching staff, their training, effective implementation of the RTE, providing essential facilities, and giving schools where needed. The government should seriously focus on these matters.”

Speaking with mid-day, a senior official from the school education department said, “The introduction of NCERT textbooks is a part of the larger NEP reforms aimed at creating a uniform curriculum across states. But it's still being discussed and the final decision will be taken after considering the views of all stakeholders.”