Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi

Prabhadevi’s Chawanni Galli Maidan saw back-to-back groundbreaking events, one held by the Thackeray group, followed by one organised by the Shinde camp an hour later

Former corporator Hemangi Worlikar holds the groundbreaking ceremony at Chawanni Galli Maidan, Prabhadevi, on Wednesday morning

With Ganpati festival fast approaching, the city witnessed the first spark between the two factions of the Shiv Sena over the groundbreaking ceremony of an artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi. Members of Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena held an event early in the morning on Wednesday, which was followed by another organised by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has plans to develop an artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi’s Chawanni Galli Maidan, as part of the 173 proposed artificial ponds across the city. Former corporator Hemangi Worlikar and another member of the Thackrey group did the groundbreaking of the pond around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

MLA Sada Sarvankar takes part in the event held by the Shinde camp

“Worlikar has been following up on this artificial pond which will be useful for the citizens. So, we decided to do a groundbreaking ceremony as a ritual,” said Mahesh Sawant, Shiv Sena vibhag pramukh from the Thackeray faction. He further added, “As they [Shinde camp] came to know we are holding this ceremony they decided to do it before us. So we held it even before that.”

The venue again saw a gathering as the Shinde camp held an event just an hour later at 11.30 am. Former corporator Samadan Sarvankar said, “How can they claim the BMC has decided to develop an artificial pond in this ground? This pond was created for immersion every year since 2012. As a local representative, MLA Sada Sarvankar did a groundbreaking ceremony.”

He further added, “How can they take credit for it? They are not even people’s representatives as the corporation’s term has ended.” Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Worli are the stronghold areas of the Shiv Sena, which had led to a show of power among the two factions.

