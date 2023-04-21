On Thursday, Raut has alleged that at least 50 to 75 people who attended the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar died after suffering from heatstroke and dehydration but the government is trying to hide the number

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat. File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat files case against Sanjay Raut for spreading "fake news"

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday filed a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly spreading "fake news" regarding the number of deaths from heat stroke in Kharghar.

"He should not do politics on this. We have registered a case against him for spreading fake news against him and for that only we had come to police station, said Shirsat.

"Sanjay Raut is spreading false news. Whatever happened at Kharghar is a saddening incident. As Sanjay Raut is saying 50 people have died, then he should give proof for that", Shirsat added.

On Thursday, Raut has alleged that at least 50 to 75 people who attended the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar died after suffering from heatstroke and dehydration but the government is trying to hide the number.

A total of 13 people had died so far in the heatstroke incident happened at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, in Raigad district. Among the 13 confirmed dead from heatstrokes are 9 women and 4 men, the Collector for Raigad district informed on Monday.

