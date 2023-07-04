Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders reach 'Matoshree' for a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders were seen reaching 'Matoshree'- the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. The development comes two days after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress. Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.

According to the ANI, Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders began arriving at 'Matoshree' for the meeting called by him. Current political developments in Maharashtra, the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi and how the three allies will go to the election are expected to be taken up for discussion.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Shinde. Later, Shinde became the chief minister with BJP's support.

The Congress Legislative Party had also called for a meeting on Tuesday. Senior political leaders of Maharashtra Congress were seen attending the meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, the ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has said he is yet to ascertain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government or is still in the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday, Narwekar said his office has not yet received any petition mentioning about a split in the party, the PTI reported.

I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it," he said.

Ajit Pawar was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly before he took oath as deputy CM.

Narwekar said, I have received only one petition from NCP MLA Jayant Patil seeking disqualification of nine MLAs (Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers along with him). There is no written communication from any other leader of the NCP."

(with ANI and PTi inputs)