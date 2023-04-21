Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) to go to SC on wards delimitation

HC had dismissed pleas of 2 ex-corporators over current state government’s law reversing the MVA decision

Anil Parab said the HC order is being studied by lawyers before they approach the SC

Though the Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed pleas challenging the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government’s September 2022 law that reversed the previous MVA decision of delimitation and increased the number of BMC wards for civic elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said they will approach the Supreme Court after reassessing the court order.

The HC said it found no substance in pleas filed by former corporators Raju Pednekar and Sameer Desai. The Shinde-led government reduced the number of wards to 227 from 236 and the ward limits were changed based on the census of 2011. Now the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is preparing to approach the Supreme Court against the high court’s order.

Order being reviewed

“We received the written court order and it is being studied by lawyers before we approach the SC,” said Anil Parab, a leader from the Sena (UBT). The HC decision has pushed forward the election process in which the Election Commission can change the boundaries of 227 seats based on various factors like population, natural boundaries, etc. Then there will be suggestions/ objections and a lottery for reservation of wards for categories like women, OBC, SC, ST, etc. will be held. This will be the third lottery for reservations as two lotteries were earlier conducted, one before the decision on OBC quota and one after the OBC quota. The whole process will take at least two months and the elections will be pushed to after the monsoon.

UT delaying polls: BJP

BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat has accused Uddhav Thackeray of trying to cause delay through these petitions, as he was afraid of facing the elections. “We are ready to fight elections anytime but it is everyone’s right to approach the court. Even BJP approached the court several times before,” said Parab. The last BMC poll, which is held every five years, was held in February 2017 last and the term ended on March 7, 2022. The election was supposed to take place in February 2022, but was postponed over various issues.