Mumbai shops openly sell vapes, e-cigarettes despite nationwide ban since 2019

As part of the series on banned items being sold in the city, this correspondent visited several such stalls to uncover how the market is still up and running

Shree Ram Pan Palace in Kandivli West, one of the shops where e-cigarettes are sold. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Vapes and e-cigarettes have been a contentious issue in the country since the Central government announced a ban on these products in 2019. While manufacturers say it is merely vapour, activists claim it includes hazardous chemicals. Despite the ban and debate, these are easily available at several shops and street stalls. As part of the series on banned items being sold in the city, this correspondent visited several such stalls to uncover how the market is still up and running.

Vaping has become more common in recent years among smokers. Vapes and e-cigarettes are advertised as an alternative to traditional smoking. These devices generally heat up liquids like nicotine, often flavoured, and emit vapour which the smoker inhales. However, there are several harmful ingredients in the aerosol, experts have warned. This led the Union government to move for its ban.

Black market

As part of its test drive, the correspondent first went to Shree Ram Pan Palace on Link Road, Kandivli. Upon inquiring, the shopkeeper said he had vapes with various flavours and added, “There are two types of vapes. One has a capacity of 2,500 drags which will cost you Rs 700 and the other can be used up to 5,000 drags and can be charged and refilled for further use. It costs around Rs 1,400.”

The box of the one priced at Rs 700 mentioned the name of the brand as Yuoto and that it was made in China. It also mentioned that it contains 5 per cent nicotine and that nicotine is addictive. The next stop was Crawford Market in south Mumbai. Most pan shops here said that they stopped selling vapes since the ban was enforced, but a street pan stall next to the market had some in stock. The shopkeeper, however, said, “We do not sell vape pens or e-cigarettes to unknown people. We sell only to regular customers in bulk.”



mid-day correspondent Suraj Pandey with an illegal e-cigarette at a pan shop in Kandivli West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

At Manish Market, mid-day found a person on the street selling vapes. “I have vape pens. I have Thanos which can be used up to 5,000 puffs and costs Rs 1,500. You can also recharge and reuse it again. I also sell refills in many flavours. These cost Rs 100 each,” the seller said. When asked to show the product, he said he could only show photos. However, another vendor on the same stretch promptly opened a box and showed the vape pens readily.

The ban

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, these devices usually contain a liquid made of nicotine, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and other flavourings. The Indian Council of Medical Research also pointed at health risks associated with e-cigarettes and vapes. Following their recommendation, the government on September 18, 2019 completely banned vapes and e-cigarettes.

The ban includes production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of e-cigarettes. Any violation of these provisions is deemed a cognisable offence with jail term of up to one year or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both for first-time offenders. For subsequent offences, the punishment is imprisonment of up to three years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh.



A shopkeeper at Manish Market shows different vapes

Storage of e-cigarettes is also punishable with up to six months in jail or Rs 50,000 fine, or both. Shashikant Kekare, joint commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, said, “We have a vigilance team. Sources also give tips about the sale of banned products, and accordingly we take action. The problem is that when we raid a shop, we get a small number of these products. But the sellers don’t reveal their source.”

“Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, many agencies have been given the right to take action against illegal sale of such banned products. But unfortunately, FDA is the only authority that takes instant action. If everyone acts against such illegal activity, then the scenario will be different,” he added.

Health risks

These products are being marketed globally as an alternative to smoking cigarettes which leads one to believe that these are less harmful. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the aerosol vapour emitted by these devices contain nicotine, carbonyl compounds, heavy metals and other cancer-causing agents.

The chemicals, especially nicotine, are also addictive. According to the CDC, nicotine is harmful to developing foetuses, thus posing a risk to pregnant women, and can also damage the process of brain development which goes on till early to mid-20s.

A research paper presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021 also mentioned that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes result in a rise in the formation of blood clots and a decline in the capacity of small blood vessels to expand and dilate. Thus, continuous usage may trigger heart attacks or strokes. These side-effects, researchers and experts say, are comparable to the ones brought on by conventional tobacco cigarettes.

Dr Sudeep Sarkar, senior consultant, surgical oncology (head and neck) at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, told mid-day, “It can cause both cancer and addiction as it contains nicotine. Whenever you smoke, the toxic chemical gets into the blood which goes to the brain and makes you dependent. It also goes to other organs and affects them. That means it not only causes oral, neck, or lung cancer but it can also cause breast, and pancreas, renal cancer too.”

“E-cigarettes are mostly consumed by the young generation. They do it under peer pressure, or take it up through exposure such as watching someone smoke at home. Some also get influenced by movies and shows,” he added.

Voices

Dr Sudeep Sarkar, senior consultant, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital

Raid on sellers

Vapes, marketed as alternative to cigarettes, are also harmful

July 2022: Mumbai police conducted raids at 12 places and arrested 11 people for selling e-cigarettes, vaping devices, flavour-infused hookah tobacco, and e-cigarette refills to high school and college students.

A seller

‘We do not sell vape pens or e-cigarettes to unknown people. We sell only to regular customers in bulk’

Rs 700

Price of a low-end vape pen

