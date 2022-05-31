Mumbai: Showcause notice to Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu for CRZ norms violation

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 01:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Narayan Rane. File Pic


A coastal management body in Mumbai has issued a show cause notice to Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu area here for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms, an official said.

Earlier, the city civic body had also issued a notice to Rane's 'Aadhish' bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction and rejected his proposal for its regularisation. The latest notice, issued on May 24 by the District Level Coastal Management Committee, has asked M/s Artline Properties Private Limited to attend a personal hearing before the collector at 11 am on June 10. It has asked to explain "why this said construction should not be treated as beyond permissible FSI (floor space index) and an unauthorised construction and therefore, a violation of the CRZ NOC (no objection certificate) dated July 11, 2007". The notice has been issued for the alleged violation of the CRZ norms, on the basis of a complaint made to the director, environment and secretary, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).




Notably, the Artline Properties Pvt Ltd was amalgamated and merged with another company in which Rane and his family held shares. "The notice has been issued by the District Level Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) on the basis of a report received from the MCZMA, which has cited that the said bungalow has got CRZ permission for FSI 1, while it has exceeded the said permission and built up to 2.125 FSI," Mumbai suburban collector and DCZMA chairperson Nidhi Chaudhary told PTI. "The notice has been issued to explain before the committee if necessary approvals have been taken for the increased FSI usage in the CRZ area," she said.


