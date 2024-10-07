Breaking News
Updated on: 08 October,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The term Dashavatar refers to the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. All 10 artistes in the play are Mumbai-based and have day jobs as managers, electricians, and accountants but all come from the same Munge village in Deogad district of the Konkan

Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Artistes of the Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal put on make-up ahead of their performance in Dashavatar, a traditional theatre art form that has an 800-year history.


The term Dashavatar refers to the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. All 10 artistes in the play are Mumbai-based and have day jobs as managers, electricians, and accountants but all come from the same Munge village in Deogad district of the Konkan.


All characters, including those of women, are played by men, and the play was staged at Sardar Nagar Dashera Mahotsav Mandal in Sion on October 4. Their next performance will be held at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, on October 10.


