Mumbai: Sion rail bridge to be pulled down after Mahim mela ends on Jan 4

The 110-year-old Sion rail overbridge, which is being barricaded ahead of its demolition, on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Central Railway (CR) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are likely to pull down the Sion rail overbridge after the Mahim Mela ends on January 4. “We have received all clearances from the traffic police to pull down the bridge. We are waiting for the fair to end,” said a CR official.

Basic barricading work has already started,” the official added. Meanwhile, the traffic police have started putting up diversion signboards. “This is routine practice before closing any major road. This will help motorists,” a traffic police officer told mid-day.

The 110-year-old Sion rail overbridge is a crucial connector that links the Eastern Express Highway and Dharavi, Mahim and Bandra.

CR has decided to reconstruct the bridge over the fifth and sixth railway lines. Currently, the portion of the structure over the railway premises is around 40 metres long. This will be increased to 51 metres. According to reports, the existing bridge comprises two spans and one of its pillars stands on the railway line. The new connector will have a single span and include no pillars.

According to a BMC official, the civic authorities will build an approach road while railway authorities will build the bridge over the railway line. The estimated cost of building the replacement as well as the approach road is around R50 crore. The new bridge will be ready in 30 months after the demolition work is completed.

Alternative routes

. Motorists will have to take the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road via Kurla, which connects the Eastern Expressway and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

. The Sulochana Shetty Marg near Sion Hospital connects Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Kumbharwada in Dharavi

. There also is the Chunabhatti-Bandra Kurla Complex connector. But two and three-wheelers are not allowed on it