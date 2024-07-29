Central Railway in co-ordination with the Municipal Corporation will construct New Road Over Bridge in place of the existing ROB near Sion railway station

Sion ROB. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Sion Road Over Bridge to be shut for traffic from August 1, says Central Railway x 00:00

The Central Railway on Monday announced that the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) will be closed for vehicular traffic with effect from 01.08.2024 (mid-night of 31.07.2024) to facilitate dismantling and reconstruction work.

"Central Railway in co-ordination with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) will construct New Road Over Bridge (ROB) in place of the existing ROB near Sion railway station at kms 12/10-11," a spokesperson said.

"The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, in their structural audit report had recommended dismantling of the existing ROB and re-construction of a new ROB with steel Girders and RCC slab. Besides the existing Sion ROB is also infringing on the proposed alignment of 5th and 6th line between CSMT –Kurla," he said.

"Central Railway requests the support of the public in carrying out this important work and regrets the inconvenience caused," he added.

During the reconstruction work public can use alternate public Foot Over Bridges (FOB) located on either side of the existing Sion ROB which are as follows:

• Public FOB (Dharavi Dhobighat FOB) at about 500 mtrs towards Sion hospital side,

• Public FOB at about 350 mtrs Kurla end of Sion station

"Road users are requested to follow the traffic regulation guidelines issued by the Traffic Department," an official said.