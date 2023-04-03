Breaking News
Mumbai: Speeding tourist car hits 70-yr-old man to death in Cuffe Parade

Updated on: 03 April,2023 11:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The driver of the car was intoxicated and tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended by the beat marshal

Mumbai: Speeding tourist car hits 70-yr-old man to death in Cuffe Parade

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 70-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding tourist car at Cuffe Parade. The driver of the car tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended by the beat marshal of the local police station.


"We have booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder since the driver was under the influence of alcohol," said Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of the South region.



According to the Cuff Parade police, the victim, identified as Aatmaram Parab, was a Lalbaug resident who used to visit Cuffe Parade on weekends since he retired from his job. "He used to visit  famous eateries and walk along the streets, but on Sunday, while he was crossing the road near Afghan Church, a speeding tourist vehicle hit him, causing him to sustain fatal head injuries," an officer said.


The driver of the car, identified as Azharuddin Khan, a resident of Geeta Nagar Cuffe Parade, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the incident and has been arrested.

