Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes

BMCs previous nets were made of iron; tendering process for new nets to start soon but they will be installed only by next monsoon

The prototype of the new manhole safety net by BMC

After the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure about dangerous open manholes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to install protective nets in all one lakh manholes in the city. The BMC had already installed nets in manholes in low lying areas, but now it has come up with protective nets made of new material - stainless steel.

There are over one lakh manholes for storm water, sewage and other services in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court directed the BMC to install protective nets in the manholes in 2018 and recently expressed strong displeasure that the civic body hasn’t come up with a plan for this.

Costing under process

Now BMC officials said its Mechanical and Electrical Department has developed a prototype of the protective nets for manholes. Earlier, the grills of the net were made up of ductile metal, the new prototype is made of stainless steel. The stainless steel will increase the life of nets. An official added the actual costing of grills for the safety nets is in progress. The tendering process is also expected to start soon. The previous iron grills cost around R10,000 per net.

The civic body will install the nets in a phased manner and complete this before the onset of next monsoon. Even if manhole covers are stolen, this protective net might not be easily removed.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu called a special meeting in the second week of June and directed to prepare an action plan to install strong protective nets in all manholes.

The BMC also experimented with installing smart manhole covers at 14 locations. In these, if a person tries to lift the manhole cover, an alarm will sound at the spot as well as in the control room located at Byculla. But the project was halted as the cost of each smart cover was around R1 lakh. As a result, BMC decided to explore cheaper solutions for manhole safety.

The municipal administration has already implemented a campaign to install protective nets in manholes at around 1,900 locations. It has also conducted a special campaign to locate missing manhole covers.

Legal action

The BMC has repeatedly appealed to citizens to not open any manhole cover. Similarly, all scrap buyers in Mumbai have been advised by it to report stolen, missing ductile iron or cast iron covers, and not buy fake covers. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate these provisions. The matter is a serious criminal offense and punishable under Sections 411 (receiving or retaining stolen property), 412 (Dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a dacoity), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

