Mumbai: State govt’s stance on Metro car shed was taken after studying feasibility report, says Ashish Shelar

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly, Ashish Shelar, on Saturday said that Mas government’s stance regarding Mumbai Metro car shed was taken after duly studying the feasibility report.

Shelar's remark came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray raised questions about the state government’s reported proposal to transfer 15 hectares land in Kanjurmarg to the Metro 6 car depot, and said that his government’s stand—that the land belonged to the state government—had now been vindicated.

Reacting to the allegations by Aaditya, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "We had expected that Aaditya Thackeray will speak after duly studying a particular subject. A young leader is always expected to study about a particular subject and then react. But after listening to him, we feel that he must be sent back to primary school, his reaction is too naive."

“Your father appointed the Saunik committee which clearly stated it would be convenient to build the Metro line 3 car shed in Aarey itself. The report submitted by this committee clearly stated that it would be convenient to build the car shed for Metro III in Aarey itself. This report was submitted by the committee appointed by your father only. After starting the work on building the car shed at Aarey and again scrapping it to build an altogether new car shed at Kanjurmarg and once again incurring same expenditures, is it a wise decision," asked Shelar.

Shelar, who heads the BJP's Mumbai unit, that the young leader has been speaking without any basic study about the project. "A committee headed by a senior IAS officer appointed by the Thackeray government had recommended the car depot at Aarey. The wrong decision by the Thackeray government to shift it to Kanjurmarg, after 25 percent of the car shed had already been constructed, led to a daily loss of â¹5.50 crore for the two and a half years of the Thackeray government," he said.

"The stance taken by the incumbent government with regard to the 15-acre land is after studying the feasibility report. The Metro 3 car shed will help recover the daily loss of Rs 5.5 crore," Shelar said.