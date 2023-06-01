Mumbai: State human rights panel ends party at Malad pool

Taking note of mid-day’s report on slum youths having late-night pool parties, it asks CP and BMC to conduct inquiry and submit report

A CCTV camera installed by the BMC recently

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking an inquiry on mid-day’s report of nuisance by slum dwellers in a Malad West swimming pool. It has sought a report on the issue before June 6. mid-day reported on April 24 about local residents’ allegations that around 20-25 people forcefully enter the then newly inaugurated pool between 1 am-4 am, manhandle the security guard, drink alcohol and create a nuisance.



Police paste a QR code for patrolling team to register every hour at night

After the report, the Malad police stuck a QR Code at the pool. This makes it mandatory for the police to register their presence at the pool very hour at nights. The BMC also installed CCTV cameras on the premises that cover the entry and exits of the pool. This reporter had received videos from nearby residences showing about 20-30 people jumping into the pool premises at nights. A local resident claimed, “We recorded the videos from our window at 3am. The miscreants also spoke loudly disturbing our sleep. We had informed the pool authority but they didn’t take any action. After mid-day’s report, the nuisance stopped. Thanks to mid-day, we can sleep peacefully again.”

MSHRC seeks action

After mid-day’s report, the MSHRC registered the suo motu case against the BMC and Mumbai police commissioner and sent summons to them. It also instructed them to lodge a cognisable offence against the people who manhandled and snatched the phone of the security guard who was recording a video and taking photos of the people who had forcefully entered the pool. Following this, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate instructed the Malad police to launch an inquiry into the matter. The BMC also increased the security guards and deployed four at the pool at nights.

‘Difficult to catch them’

API Devidas Gajare of Malad police station said, “We received summons from the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission that wants us to investigate the matter and submit the report on June 6. We have recorded the statement of the security guard of the pool and he told us that many people enter the pool at night and create a nuisance. As the images of the people are not clear and there are no CCTV cameras on the premises it is difficult to catch these people.”

“The security guard told us his mobile phone was not stolen. So there is no case of theft or snatching, but we will take action against the people who drink there in future. We will also fine them R1,200 for creating a nuisance at a public place and drinking alcohol. We have increased patrolling at this place and also fixed a QR code at the pool that makes it mandatory for our patrolling team to visit the pool every hour. We have given our numbers to the security guards who will inform us if the miscreants come back,” API Gajare further said.

Senior Inspector Ravi Adane said, “If we find anyone creating a nuisance we will take action against them.” The Malad police also recorded the statement of this reporter seeking to know why the report was published.