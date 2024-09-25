Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases

Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

These symptoms have been observed in the past, especially in patients co-infected with other illnesses like dengue, Zika, or Japanese encephalitis

Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: State task force to probe surge in chikungunya cases
x
00:00

The state health department has formed a task force to investigate the rise in chikungunya cases and determine whether a new variant is responsible for the unusual symptoms. While Mumbai has seen a significant increase in cases compared to last year, the task force was established amid concerns that a viral strain in Pune may be causing more severe illness.


The health department clarified that reports of new symptoms, such as neurological issues, paralysis, and hyperpigmentation—dark patches on the face and nose—are not unprecedented. These symptoms have been observed in the past, especially in patients co-infected with other illnesses like dengue, Zika, or Japanese encephalitis.


Mumbai reported 78 chikungunya cases in the first 15 days of September, compared with 31 for the entire month last year. Pune has recorded 139 cases in September alone, with much of the data coming from private hospitals, where diagnostic costs are high.


“Chikungunya cases are higher this year, but we have a milder variant in the city. There are 10 to 15 cases daily, and people are presenting with severe pain,” said Dr Manjusha Agarwal of Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Parel. Dr Hemalata Arora, from Nanavati Hospital, said, “Patients have reported difficulty passing urine and hyperpigmentation, but no paralysis.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune health brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK