These symptoms have been observed in the past, especially in patients co-infected with other illnesses like dengue, Zika, or Japanese encephalitis

The state health department has formed a task force to investigate the rise in chikungunya cases and determine whether a new variant is responsible for the unusual symptoms. While Mumbai has seen a significant increase in cases compared to last year, the task force was established amid concerns that a viral strain in Pune may be causing more severe illness.

The health department clarified that reports of new symptoms, such as neurological issues, paralysis, and hyperpigmentation—dark patches on the face and nose—are not unprecedented. These symptoms have been observed in the past, especially in patients co-infected with other illnesses like dengue, Zika, or Japanese encephalitis.

Mumbai reported 78 chikungunya cases in the first 15 days of September, compared with 31 for the entire month last year. Pune has recorded 139 cases in September alone, with much of the data coming from private hospitals, where diagnostic costs are high.

“Chikungunya cases are higher this year, but we have a milder variant in the city. There are 10 to 15 cases daily, and people are presenting with severe pain,” said Dr Manjusha Agarwal of Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Parel. Dr Hemalata Arora, from Nanavati Hospital, said, “Patients have reported difficulty passing urine and hyperpigmentation, but no paralysis.”