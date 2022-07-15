Mumbai: Std X minimum qualification for disaster management operators

Experts raise concern, say the staff handling cases of disasters should be trained and experienced in such matters

The head office of the BMC’s disaster management control room

As the civic body has decided to appoint contractual staff for its ward Disaster Management Control Rooms, questions have been raised on the process due to the lack of expert qualification.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a tender to appoint contractual control room operators in 24 administrative wards across the city for the next two years. The operators are required to have studied until Std X, shows the tender document. Experts are of the view that the BMC should appoint trained staff for such crucial control rooms, so that they can handle any disaster case with expertise.

Also read: Maharashtra rains: 10 workers stranded in swollen Vaitarna river rescued by NDRF

“During disasters like flooding, building collapses, landslides or fire incidents, the control room can receive multiple calls. It is necessary to handle the calls tactfully and inform the concerned department quickly so that required action can be initiated early. And this requires trained staff,” said Sachinand Gawade, former deputy commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“Even after proper training, the operators need to learn many new things during their tenure in the control rooms. This is a continuous process and experience will help in effective functioning,” he added. According to the Disaster Management Authority, the estimated cost of the contract is R1.45 crore. The appointed agency will have to provide staff in the ward control rooms.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the BMC is strengthening the disaster management team. “We will appoint permanent staff in these control rooms. However, it will take some time, during which we are appointing the contractor. The contract term of the agency can be reduced at any point in time.”

Earlier, the BMC had planned to expand its Disaster Management Cell by appointing staff in the ward control rooms. Currently, the BMC has a centralised Disaster Management Cell at the BMC headquarters, at the CST area.

“The disaster management cell needs permanent staff because contractual appointments change after some time. The functioning can be affected if a new staff, without having enough experience, takes over,” said a senior official from the Disaster Management Cell.

The cell receives about 2,500 calls a day. The control room functions in three shifts, with 15 workers in each shift. “With the strengthening of the cell, the BMC is planning to depute its disaster management staff at the locations of disasters to help the search and rescue operations,” said a civic official.