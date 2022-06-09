Mumbai: Students from this orphanage pass HSC exams despite all odds

The 15 TEACH students, who rely on sign language to understand their lectures, battled consistent network glitches during their virtual classes

Ayush Ambaliya from TEACH battled the trauma of losing his loving grandparents

Youngsters from Sneha Sadan orphanage in Andheri and TEACH (Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired) passed their exams despite all odds and their stormy background. Now, they have turned their focus on their dreams. The 15 TEACH students, who rely on sign language to understand their lectures, battled consistent network glitches during their virtual classes, and Clifford Viety, 22, was one of them.



Aarti Vaze

‘Classes via phone nightmare’

Show full article