Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Students from this orphanage pass HSC exams despite all odds

Mumbai: Students from this orphanage pass HSC exams despite all odds

Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

The 15 TEACH students, who rely on sign language to understand their lectures, battled consistent network glitches during their virtual classes

Mumbai: Students from this orphanage pass HSC exams despite all odds

Ayush Ambaliya from TEACH battled the trauma of losing his loving grandparents


Youngsters from Sneha Sadan orphanage in Andheri and TEACH (Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired) passed their exams despite all odds and their stormy background. Now, they have turned their focus on their dreams. The 15 TEACH students, who rely on sign language to understand their lectures, battled consistent network glitches during their virtual classes, and Clifford Viety, 22, was one of them.

Aarti Vaze
Aarti Vaze




‘Classes via phone nightmare’


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK