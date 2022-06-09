Mumbai: Students from this orphanage pass HSC exams despite all odds

Youngsters from Sneha Sadan orphanage in Andheri and TEACH (Training and Educational Centre for Hearing Impaired) passed their exams despite all odds and their stormy background. Now, they have turned their focus on their dreams. The 15 TEACH students, who rely on sign language to understand their lectures, battled consistent network glitches during their virtual classes, and Clifford Viety, 22, was one of them.
“I used to take classes via my phone at first. I couldn’t follow the lectures most of the time since the images/visuals vanished or became pixelated. It also caused fatigue and eye strain because I had to put in more effort than other students. It was a nightmare. Things became easier when we were given laptops. I was nervous before the exams, but now I am relieved,” said Viety who scored 55%.
Clifford Viety from TEACH
‘Lost grandparents’
Ayush Ambaliya from TEACH was going through the trauma of losing his “biggest supporters, my grandparents. But their memories and support of our teachers encouraged me to prepare for the exam. I was nervous, too, but overcame the fear and cleared my HSC exam.” He scored 61%. Both Viety and Ambaliya wish to pursue BCom and then do a course in Information Technology.
Muskaan Sheikh and Aarti Vaze from Sneha Sadan passed their HSC exams with first class. “I want to be independent. I am studying hard so I can become a doctor in the future. Now, I plan to appear for NEET,” said Muskaan who scored 69%. Aarti wishes to become an IPS officer to “put a stop to all the atrocities against. I want to become an honest police officer and prevent such crimes.”