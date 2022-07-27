Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise

Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Updated on: 27 July,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

This year in July (till 24) the city has reported 50 cases of dengue, 524 cases of gastro, 62 cases of swine flu

A BMC healthcare worker collects blood samples of a resident to test for malaria and dengue at Thakur Village, Kandivli. File pic/Satej Shinde


Come the monsoon, and Mumbaikars have a tough time due to seasonal ailments. As per a BMC report, swine flu cases have tripled compared to last year. The danger of COVID-19 persists, and along with it are cases of gastro and dengue, which have nearly doubled compared to last July’s figures.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, unit head of the medicine department, Sir JJ Hospital, said, “Patient load has increased, and in the past few days we are seeing many dengue, malaria and gastro cases. High fever, severe headache and body pain are symptoms of dengue, while patients suffering from malaria have fever with chills. Gastro patients have loose motions, stomach ache, and vomiting.”

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) epidemiology cell’s report, in July 2021, the city had reported  28 cases of dengue, 294 cases of gastro, and 21 cases of swine flu. This year in July (till 24) the city has reported 50 cases of dengue, 524 cases of gastro, 62 cases of swine flu.


‘Don’t eat from outside’

Dr Pravin Rathi, dean of BYL Nair Hospital and head of department, gastroenterology, said, “Around 20 per cent of the patients coming with gastro issues need admission. It takes 3 to 4 days for recovery. People should avoid eating food and drinking water from outside.”

Dr Kishor B Sathe, emergency medicine, PD Hinduja Hospital, said, “We are seeing an upward trend in H1N1 or swine flu cases, particularly in the past 15 days. The majority cases are mild and symptomatic and don’t need hospital admission. On an average, every day at least one patient tests positive. We are also seeing sporadic cases of dengue.”

‘Testing at Kasturba’

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “H1N1 cases are increasing. Its symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat or throat irritation, body ache, headache, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Usually these symptoms subside on taking symptomatic treatment and there is no need for investigation. However, if a patient belongs to a high-risk group such as pregnant women, or is diabetic, or hypertensive, and the symptoms aggravate or if patients develop additional symptoms like breathlessness, chest pain or hemoptysis (blood in vomit), bluish discoloration of nails, and in children irritation and drowsiness, then there is a need for investigation. We have a testing facility at Kasturba Hospital and medicines like Tamiflu in stock.”

mumbai monsoon mumbai rains brihanmumbai municipal corporation h1n1 virus dengue mumbai mumbai news

