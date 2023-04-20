Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society

Over 550 affluent families of The Orchard Residency who were forced to spend exorbitant sums on water tankers for nine months demand compensation from BMC

The Orchard Residency occupants discuss the issue at a meeting on Wednesday. Pics/Satej Shinde

Wealthy residents of The Orchard Residency in Ghatkopar have spent Rs 40 lakh on tankers and bottled water since July, because the BMC has failed to provide adequate supply to the society’s 550 flats. “Water is being illegally supplied to nearby slum pockets in Parksite instead,” alleged one of the residents.



A team from mid-day visited The Orchard Residency in Ghatkopar West on Wednesday and spoke to residents as well as committee members, who said the junior engineer at N ward always blames pipeline damage for poor supply. However, BMC’s water helpline says there is no issue in the area, they added. Even a senior civic official told mid-day that there is no damage in the pipeline.

“Until June last year, we used to get 4 lakh litres of water between 6 pm and 11 pm daily, with ideal water pressure. But, we started facing acute shortage of water in July 2022. Since then, we have been getting supply for hardly an hour in the evenings and the pressure is low. Hence the society has to purchase water from outside for bathing and washing purposes, and on top of that, we have to buy packaged water for drinking and cooking purposes,” Smeeta Narayan, a member of the society committee, said.

Another committee member Cheryll Pereira said, “We need at least 4 lakh litre of water every day to meet the demands of the society, but the BMC has been supplying only 1.2 litres per day. On some days, we get 90,000 litres a day. How could we have survived with so little water?”

Damaged or not?

“We have been making rounds of the BMC’s (N ward) office since July and junior engineer Amruta Wagh always gives one reason: pipeline burst. I am wondering why it has not been repaired yet?” Pereira asked. Narayan added, “When we call the water helpline number of the BMC to inquire about the reason behind the dire shortage of water to our society, we are told there are no issues. In that case, we would want to know where our share of water is going.” Pereira said, “The BMC is the richest as well as the most corrupt municipal corporation in Asia. Our water is being illegally supplied to the nearby slum in Parksite, Vikhroli.”

A view of Vikhroli Parksite slum from The Orchard Residency. Residents allege water meant for them is being illegally diverted to these shanties

Asked to get tanker

Vandana Vaidya, a resident, said, “Wagh told us that they have sufficient water, but we need to send tankers to fetch it to our society. She said she can provide 70,000 litre of water daily. How and why should we? Instead of getting the water pipeline repaired, why is a civic official making such an insensitive remark?” Pereira, who was browsing through the society files, pointed to a document and said, “Between July and today, we have paid Rs 36.38 lakh to private suppliers of water through tankers. On top of that, residents have been purchasing bottled water for drinking purposes.”

Will BMC compensate us?

“If the municipal corporation can’t give us water even after being paid all the taxes, will they compensate for our expenses so far?” Pereira asked. Supporting the demand for compensation, another resident Mitesh Trivedi said, “Our society has spent a huge amount in just nine months, which is only for bathing and washing purposes.” There are 550 flats in The Orchard Residency.

“Most of the office-goers have to leave home early in the morning, without taking a shower, as there is inadequate supply from the BMC,” said Deepali Rathod, another resident. Her neighbour Shwetal Vasant, “The tanker water leaves oil-stain on utensils. It is not good for health, even for bathing. So, even on holidays, we have to wake up our children early in the morning so that they can wash themselves while there is BMC supply.”



Members of The Orchard Residency CHS committee on Wednesday. Pics/Satej Shinde

“The municipal corporation had announced that there will be a water cut of 15 per cent, but we are getting only 15 per cent of BMC’s supply daily. It has caused her great distress,” another resident Seema Meghani said. “If the water pipeline is getting damaged so frequently, as Wagh claims, then why is BMC not supplying to us directly from Powai?” she asked.

Poor water quality

Residents said the poor quality of tanker water is damaging their expensive kitchen items, fixtures and RO machines (water filters). “My RO machine got damaged and we cannot get it repaired, as the repair cost is almost one-third of its actual price. We already had it repaired once, for which we paid Rs 6,000. Now the mechanic is recommending we buy a new one and said that the tanker water is damaging the machine,” said Vaidya.

Another resident Bhanushali Dinesh said, “I drank the tanker water near our clubhouse one day and it upset my stomach. So, we have been buying packaged water for drinking purposes.” To which, Trivedi added, “Sometimes, we struggle to find packaged water in shops, as everyone from the society is buying bottles. Seeing the sheer shortage, shop owners overcharge us. Considering the situation we are in, we have no option, but to pay extra.”

Cheryll Pereira, member, society committee

Amit Lathiya, the assistant of the society office, said he has been visiting the N ward office daily. “But, we are not given any clear response as to when the issue will be resolved. The tanker guy has also increased the price as they know that there is an urgent requirement in The Orchard Residency. Earlier, we used to buy 10,000 litres of water for Rs 1,900, but now we are paying nearly Rs 2,500 for the same quantity.”

No compensation: BMC

Assistant Engineer of N ward Mahesh Pawar said, “Entire Mumbai is facing a water cut of 15 per cent, which is the same for The Orchard Residency of Ghatkopar.” When asked if Rs 36.38 lakh spent on tankers will be compensated by the BMC, Pawar said, “No, why will our office compensate the bill?” He added that there is no damage to the pipeline.

When asked about the daily needs of the society, Pawar said, “I need to check the record. Please visit my office with the society members and we will discuss the matter in detail.” He rubbished the allegation that the water is being illegally supplied to adjacent Parksite slum. Junior engineer Wagh did not answer mid-day’s calls and messages for comment.

