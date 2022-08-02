Mumbai: Teen drowns in Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Mandal (19), a resident of Shanti Nagar at Santacruz East

Chinchoti waterfall. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 19-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a reservoir on Monday. His body went missing in the reservoir on Monday and on Tuesday afternoon his body was traced. The Waliv Police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Mandal (19), a resident of Shanti Nagar at Santacruz East. Police said Mandal did not inform his parents about going to a picnic with his friends at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai. Mandal's family suspects that he was killed by his friends.

A police officer said, "On Monday afternoon Abhishek Mandal and his 4 friends had gone for a picnic at Chinchoti waterfall near Vasai. They didn't inform their parents about the picnic. The victim, Abhishek Mandal, drowned after he ventured into the deep waters, and his friends failed to rescue him."

"Mandal's friends fled away from the spot after the incident and decided not to inform anyone. But local residents informed the authorities about the incident," a police officer further said.

On Monday, Valiv police and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's fire department started a rescue operation. On Tuesday afternoon at 12.30 pm, Mandal's body was found in the water. Later, Police sent his body for postmortem and found that he died due to drowning.