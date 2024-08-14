Mumbai: ‘Tell us if you want us to die’

Tenants of LIC buidlings decry arbitrary rents; slam threats, evictions and high-handedness

Banners say it all at the protest. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

At least 650 residents of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India buildings from Matunga, Mahim, and Dadar stretching into south Mumbai, held a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday. The tenants from 68 buildings, spoke unanimously claiming that they were battling against “eviction and harassment from the LIC for the past decade and more.” They had gathered under the banner of the LIC Tenants and Occupants Welfare Association (LTOWA) and had several demands like stopping eviction, getting equal tenancy rights, redevelopment under 79A of the MHADA Act and stopping harassment of 2,500 lower middle-class people.