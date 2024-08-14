Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Tell us if you want us to die

Mumbai: ‘Tell us if you want us to die’

Premium

Updated on: 14 August,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Top

Tenants of LIC buidlings decry arbitrary rents; slam threats, evictions and high-handedness

Mumbai: ‘Tell us if you want us to die’

Banners say it all at the protest. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

At least 650 residents of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India buildings from Matunga, Mahim, and Dadar stretching into south Mumbai, held a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday. The tenants from 68 buildings, spoke unanimously claiming that they were battling against “eviction and harassment from the LIC for the past decade and more.” They had gathered under the banner of the LIC Tenants and Occupants Welfare Association (LTOWA) and had several demands like stopping eviction, getting equal tenancy rights, redevelopment under 79A of the MHADA Act and stopping harassment of 2,500 lower middle-class people.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Life Insurance matunga mahim dadar mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK