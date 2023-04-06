Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens

New study identifies problem spots, like encroachments and hawkers, due to which pedestrians are pushed into path of traffic

Speed violations were significantly higher during weekends at Amar Mahal junction, Chembur. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A study has identified 20 black spots across Mumbai roads and recommended solutions to make them safe. The key problems at these sites include encroached footpaths causing spillage of pedestrians on the roads, illegal parking, inadequate signage and missing road markings, according to the study conducted by IIT-B in collaboration with NGO United Way Mumbai and government machineries. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay collaborated with United Way Mumbai, the state transport department and the Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, to conduct a speed observation at the 20 spots.