Mumbai: Thief returns stolen valuables from renowned Marathi writer's home

The home, located in Neral, near Mumbai, belonged to renowned Marathi writer and social activist Narayan Surve who died on August 16, 2010

A burglar was filled with regret after discovering that the residence he stole goods from belonged to a well-known Marathi writer and returned the stuff, police said on Tuesday. The home, located in Neral, Raigad district, belonged to Narayan Surve, a prominent Marathi poet and social activist who died on August 16, 2010, at the age of 84. Surve's poems portrayed the challenges of the urban working class, reported PTI.

According to the report, Surve's daughter, Sujata, and her husband, Ganesh Ghare, now reside in the home of the renowned Marathi writer. They had gone to Virar to see their son and left the house closed for ten days.

During their absence, a robber broke in and stole many items, including an LED television. When he came the next day to steal more, he discovered Surve's photo and mementoes. When the well-read burglar realised who owned the house, he felt sorry and returned all of the stolen valuables. He posted a letter on the wall, apologising for stealing from such a renowned literary figure's home, the PTI report stated.

According to the report, Sujata and her husband found the note after they returned from Virar on Sunday, according to Neral police inspector Shivaji Dhavle.

The authorities are doing additional investigations using fingerprints found on the TV and other things, the official told PTI.

According to the report, Surve grew up as an orphan on Mumbai's streets, surviving by working as a domestic help, dishwasher, babysitter, pet-dog carer, milk delivery boy, porter, and mill worker. His poetry honoured effort and defied Marathi literary conventions.

