Mumbai: This is how a Rs 247 cr bridge looks 90 days after opening

Updated on: 29 June,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

A few days of rain have exposed the poor build quality of crucial upgraded flyover connecting Western Express Highway to the Ahmedabad highway

Potholes on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway’s arterial four-lane bridge. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav


The Vasai Creek bridge, which opened to traffic on March 27 after years of demands from commuters, has exposed the shoddy construction job, thanks to just four days of rain. The Rs 247-crore bridge, built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has developed potholes, endangering the lives of motorists and particularly two-wheeler riders.

