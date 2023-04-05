Mumbai: ‘This is poetry, not politics’

Musical on Veer VD Savarkar puts new spin on ideologue imbroglio

Ameya Hete in Port Blair, outside Cellular Jail where VD Savarkar was imprisoned

It is poetry not politics that is set to take centre stage today. In the shadow of the simmering Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar controversy, a Marathi musical based on his life, with his songs and poetry in focus, will be staged at Shivaji Park’s Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak today evening. The musical ‘Mee Savarkar’ (I am Savarkar) comes just after a ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ was held at Shivaji Park on Sunday morning, organized by the BJP-Shiv Sena, which ended at the Smarak too. The Yatra was in response to Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Savarkar comment, that has set the political pressure cooker on full boil. Gandhi had stated he is not Savarkar and he will not apologise.

Timing

This show’s timing coincides with the simmering political show, but the organisers said, “it is based on the concept of the musical contribution of Savarkar in the freedom fight and of bright, brainstorming ardent Hindutva’. The lesser-known aspects of VD Savarkar will be brought to the forefront. We need to bring facts to the public, especially when there have been deliberate attempts by a few to defame and malign. The show is an attempt to achieve this.”

A Savarkar lookalike at the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Shivaji Park on Sunday

Motivational

Ameya Hete, co-founder, Valuable Group which is presenting the show, insisted, “We are not politically connected. The show comes though at a time when the subject is in focus and that is not a bad thing. In fact, it is an opportune time to raise awareness about Savarkar. We will have 12 songs written by Savarkar himself in this Marathi musical. One is actually an Urdu Ghazal penned by him. That itself should smash stereotypes about him as a communal figure, attempting and endorsing polarization.” Hete stated the musical, “was a social initiative, conceived just a few days ago. I had in fact, visited Port Blair (Andaman) and was there over the past weekend with a friend, on a sport fishing trip. I saw the Cellular Jail, where Savarkar was imprisoned. That was a moving and memorable moment.”

“This is an attempt to see his poetry and songs as inspirational and how he himself was intensely self-motivated. We all do not have to fight for freedom the way Savarkar fought. Yet, that does not mean we do not have our battles, however small or big, either outside or within ourselves. We can be inspired by the power of his words and his spirit, expressed through the musical medium,” Hete explained. While the ‘non-political’ and poetic aspect has been stressed, it would be naïve to take that at face value.

Attendance

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar are expected to attend, putting a political spin on the event. Grandson of Veer Savarkar, Ranjit Savarkar is also expected, besides well-known composers and theatre personalities. The musical, showcasing an eye-opening aspect of Savarkar’s life and work, is a new dimension and looking at him through a fresh lens, as political salvos continue to fly.