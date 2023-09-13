Mumbai: Those cheated by JAWA dealer finally get bikes

Company steps in, makes up for ordeal by giving complementary jackets, helmets and other accessories

Siddharth Menon receives the ‘key’ to his bike at the Panvel showroom; (right) Rakesh Mishra getting a feel of his new bike

Bandra police has not yet taken any action against K K Motors despite the FIR Siddharth Menon, one of the victims, expressed happiness after finally receiving his bike Victims hope Bandra-based dealers responsible for the fraud would be arrested soon

The happy faces of customers who finally received their JAWA Yezdi bikes after mid-day highlighted their plight are beaming with smiles. In its September 4 edition, mid-day reported on the owners of K K Motors—an authorised dealer of Mahindra JAWA Yezdi bikes in Bandra—shutting shop and fleeing with a total booking amount of R20 lakh. Following the report, JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles took responsibility and delivered bikes to six victims on September 11-12. Additionally, the company blacklisted K K Motors after an FIR was registered and provided gifts—including jackets, helmets, bike covers, gloves, and other accessories—to the customers to make up for their ordeal. However, the Bandra police have not yet taken any action against K K Motors despite the FIR.

Following the mid-day report, JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles conducted an investigation and sent a team from Delhi to Mumbai to deliver bikes to their loyal customers who were cheated by K K Motors. The company sent their bikes to the JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles showroom in Panvel and also apologised to them. The customers who have yet to receive their bikes will get them this week. The mid-day report also prompted the CEO of JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles, Ashish Singh Joshi, to rush to Mumbai and conduct an internal inquiry into the incident, after which the matter was resolved within a week.

Yash Bhawani seen with his bike, complementary jacket and helmet

Siddharth Menon, one of the victims, expressed his happiness after finally receiving his bike, which he had booked three months ago. He had previously tweeted about the cheating incident in July but did not receive any help from the regional head of the company. However, after the mid-day article was published, the company contacted him and arranged for the delivery of his bike at the Panvel showroom on September 11. The company also provided him with accessories and gifts, and he expressed his gratitude towards mid-day and the company for their assistance.

Another victim, Rakesh Mishra, a dentist residing in Juhu, also thanked mid-day for helping him receive his bike. After tweeting about the incident on Twitter, he received a response from the company CEO, who promised to assist him in getting his bike. He too received his bike—along with jackets, T-shirts, helmets, bike covers and other gifts—at the Panvel showroom. Yash Bhawani was another customer cheated by K K Motors who received his bike along with all accessories gifted to him. Bhawani expressed his gratitude towards mid-day and thanked the company for their support.



Vignesh Gorule, a victim

Vignesh Gorule, a victim who filed the FIR against K K Motors, said, “Thanks to the assistance provided by mid-day, I received my bike at the Panvel showroom before my birthday on September 22. I also received a birthday gift from the company, including jackets, helmets, bike covers and other accessories,” he said, hoping that the Bandra-based dealers responsible for the fraud would be arrested soon.

Case so far

The Bandra police registered an FIR against the owners of K K Motors—Gaurav (alias Rohan Nagda), Dipesh Nagda, and Deepa Nagda—after they shut down the showroom in mid-July and fled with cash paid for booking motorcycles. So far, 11-12 victims have come forward after the FIR was registered and the company is in the process of delivering the bikes to them. Although the complaints were received in July, the FIR was officially registered on September 2.

Numerous other complainants, including Vighnesh Ramakant Gorule who lost Rs 2.88 lakh, Ramchandra Sangodkar (Rs 2.40 lakh), Jason Barrette (John Montu Fernandez, Rs 2.34 lakh), Yash Bhawani (Rs 2.64 lakh), Vijay Waghmare (Rs 1.90 lakh), Swapnil Jadhav (Rs 1.85 lakh), Varsha Kharade (Rs 2.12 lakh) and Soheb Hasan Shaikh (Rs 15,000 for accessories), were also defrauded. These incidents of fraud occurred between March and mid-July.

JAWA official statement

At JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles, our commitment to our customers is unwavering. In light of a recent unfortunate incident involving one of our dealers, K K Motors in Bandra, we have taken swift and decisive action to ensure that our valued customers are not left distressed by this unforeseen situation.

We formed an internal response team dedicated to resolving each customer's concerns, personally reaching out to expedite the delivery of their promised motorcycles from our inventory. As of today, September 11, we have successfully delivered five motorcycles to our affected customers, with more deliveries scheduled in the coming weeks. Our promise is to promptly resolve any customer vexed by this dealership debacle.

Furthermore, we will be taking over the operations of the Bandra dealership to ensure smooth and transparent business functioning. This company-owned dealership will soon reopen, delivering top-notch customer satisfaction. Our dedicated customer support team stands ready to assist our customers in every way possible, ensuring a seamless ownership experience. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences to our valued customers, and we look forward to continuing our journey together.

“At JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles, customers remain our top priority. We have demonstrated our unwavering dedication to our customers,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, JAWA Yezdi Motorcycles.

12

Approx no of complaints received by police