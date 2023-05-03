Mumbai: Three cyber fraudsters who duped victims by promising online jobs arrested

A 26-year-old woman who was duped of Rs 1.22 lakh had filed a complaint in this regard

Three fraudsters who lured victims by promising easy part-time online jobs have been arrested, city police said on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old woman who was duped of Rs 1.22 lakh had filed a complaint in this regard, said an official.

The woman had been given an ostensible job of clicking on certain online links.

While two of the accused were held from Sion area of Mumbai, another was held from Ajmer, Rajasthan, the official said.

All three have been sent in police custody till May 8 and probe is on, the official added.

