Mumbai: Three injured after parapet of building in Fort collapses

As many as three people were injured after a parapet of a building in Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on Friday afternoon, the civic officials said

Atleast three people were injured after a parapet of a building in Fort area of south Mumbai collapsed on Friday afternoon, the civic officials said.

According to the officials, the incident of parapet of a balcony collapse was reported at Wadia Building located on M G Road, near the Bombay High Court in Fort area of Mumbai.

The information regarding the parapet collapse incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at around 12:52 pm on Friday.

After the information was received by the BMC, the civic officials and the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot to launch a rescue and relief operation.

According to the civic body, the parapet of the terrace of a ground-plus-upper-two-floored structure collapsed on Friday afternoon, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

"The building was reportedly undergoing demolition work at the time of the incident. The authorities have cordon off the area temporarily," an official said.

The officials said that the emergency response agencies including the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police personnel, 108 Ambulance services, and the local BMC ward staff were mobilized to the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The BMC said that one of the injured individuals, identified as Sanjay Singh (48) received treatment. The condition of the other two injured individuals were reported to be stable, and they refused hospitalisation.

Major fire breaks out in godown at Reay Road

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a major fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, the civic body said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.40 am, the BMC said.

"The fire was confined to a single storey godown," the civic body said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, the BMC said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and ambulance had also reached the spot.

The fire was extinguished at around 5:20 pm, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known, they said.

