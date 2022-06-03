Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board resign over corruption allegations

Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board resign over corruption allegations

Updated on: 03 June,2022 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi and three other residents had alleged irregularities in the conduct of the society office, and some members were accused of refusing to allow owners from accessing their own property papers

Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board resign over corruption allegations

A view of the society in Juhu, as captured on May 27. Pic/Satej Shinde


After mid-day reported about the accusations of corruption levelled against the office-bearers of Kapole Cooperative Housing Society (CHS), three members tendered their resignation, stating they do not want to be part of the committee that faces such grave allegations. Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi and three other residents had alleged irregularities in the conduct of the society office, and some members were accused of refusing to allow owners from accessing their own property papers.

Some of the members of the society office alleged that they were pressured to sign the minutes of the previous years’ meetings. They told mid-day that they signed in good faith, as a few others had signed the documents before them. Talking specifically about the meetings in 2020, Siddharth had previously alleged that several minutes were fake, and signed by the three same people--Kapole managing committee’s Chairman Atul Barot, Secretary Gautam Patel and member Gita Valia.




However, after mid-day’s report, Valia tendered her resignation on Wednesday. “I am tendering my resignation due to allegations of mishandling/misappropriation levelled by members of the society... Please note that I signed on the minutes of the meeting purportedly held, which were sent to me duly signed by Barot and Patel... I signed on the minutes in good faith and without studying the matter...I call upon all committee members to withdraw the purported resolution which is supposedly unlawful,” read experts from her resignation letter.


Show full article

mumbai news mumbai amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan ajay devgn kajol

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK