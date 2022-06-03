Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board resign over corruption allegations

Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi and three other residents had alleged irregularities in the conduct of the society office, and some members were accused of refusing to allow owners from accessing their own property papers

A view of the society in Juhu, as captured on May 27. Pic/Satej Shinde

After mid-day reported about the accusations of corruption levelled against the office-bearers of Kapole Cooperative Housing Society (CHS), three members tendered their resignation, stating they do not want to be part of the committee that faces such grave allegations. Author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi and three other residents had alleged irregularities in the conduct of the society office, and some members were accused of refusing to allow owners from accessing their own property papers.

Some of the members of the society office alleged that they were pressured to sign the minutes of the previous years’ meetings. They told mid-day that they signed in good faith, as a few others had signed the documents before them. Talking specifically about the meetings in 2020, Siddharth had previously alleged that several minutes were fake, and signed by the three same people--Kapole managing committee’s Chairman Atul Barot, Secretary Gautam Patel and member Gita Valia.

However, after mid-day’s report, Valia tendered her resignation on Wednesday. “I am tendering my resignation due to allegations of mishandling/misappropriation levelled by members of the society... Please note that I signed on the minutes of the meeting purportedly held, which were sent to me duly signed by Barot and Patel... I signed on the minutes in good faith and without studying the matter...I call upon all committee members to withdraw the purported resolution which is supposedly unlawful,” read experts from her resignation letter.

