Mumbai: Tired of illness, lonely old couple tries to kill selves in Borivali

A 76-year-old woman, Savita Surve, died after allegedly consuming sleeping pills in a bid to end her life along with her husband, 77, at Borivli East on Wednesday night. The condition of the man, Dattaram Surve, is critical and he has been admitted to a private hospital at Kandivli East. The couple resides at Ratnakar co-operative housing society. The Kasturba Marg police have recovered a suicide note written by Dattaram from the house.

According to police sources, Savita, who was visually impaired and bedridden, had been suffering from diabetes for the past 15-20 years. Dattaram has been suffering from heart disease for the past 25 years and had undergone bypass surgery and has a pacemaker. Because of this, his hand would ache. In 2020, he underwent a hernia operation.



The police have registered an accidental death report and are probing the matter.

"Both were fed up with their ailments and that is probably why they took this step," said an officer of the Kasturba Marg police station. The couple’s son Sachin, who resides in the same building, went to his parents' room to bring them their breakfast, as usual, on Thursday morning but his father did not open the door when he knocked.

Subsequently, the door was broken down with the help of neighbours and the senior citizens were found completely stiff on the bed. “Dattaram, however, could move a bit and was speaking clearly,” the officer added. Sachin rushed Dattaram to the hospital and the doctors admitted him to the ICU. “Savita was taken to Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” the officer said.

A panchnama has been conducted and the note has been seized. The note mentions that the couple had decided to die by suicide by consuming sleeping pills due to their prolonged illnesses. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, said another officer.

