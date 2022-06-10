Mumbai to host Seamposium for promoting marine conservation

Paresh Pimpale, Founder of Ecofolks, said that the idea is to celebrate the innate connection that Mumbai has with the sea through a series of talks, film festival and committed action on the ground

Representative image. Pic/iStock

Marine enthusiasts from across the city will gather on June 12 for the first edition of SEAmposium - a dedicated festival for ocean lovers.

Paresh Pimpale, Founder of Ecofolks, said that the idea is to celebrate the innate connection that Mumbai has with the sea through a series of talks, film festival and committed action on the ground.

“This is an attempt to re-connect the people of Mumbai to the ocean in a new way and a new vision that the Ocean is not a huge resource to consume but the last resource to conserve,” he said.

