Mumbai to host Seamposium for promoting marine conservation

Updated on: 10 June,2022 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Mumbai to host Seamposium for promoting marine conservation

Representative image. Pic/iStock


Marine enthusiasts from across the city will gather on June 12 for the first edition of SEAmposium - a dedicated festival for ocean lovers. 

Paresh Pimpale, Founder of Ecofolks, said that the idea is to celebrate the innate connection that Mumbai has with the sea through a series of talks, film festival and committed action on the ground.




“This is an attempt to re-connect the people of Mumbai to the ocean in a new way and a new vision that the Ocean is not a huge resource to consume but the last resource to conserve,” he said. 


