The officials said that the relief operations were underway at the spot

The police in city, while sharing Mumbai traffic alerts said that the traffic movement at Atal Setu was affected due to car fire on Tuesday evening.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the traffic movement was moving slow at Atal Setu south bound due to car fire.

In a post on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police shared the information and wrote, "traffic movement is slow at Atal Setu south bound."

कारला आग लागल्याने अटल सेतू दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.#MTPTtrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 10, 2024

The 21.8-kilometre-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) named Atal Setu constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, is India's longest sea bridge and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.

Thousands of vehicles have been using the sea-link bridge since then, the officials said.

The bridge of which 16.5 km is on the sea and remaining 5.5 viaducts on road on either sides provides end-to-end connectivity between Sewri, South Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra.

It has three interchanges at Sewri of South Mumbai, Ulwe and Chirle-- both in Navi Mumbai.

Designed for a 100-kmph commuting speed, the bridge is expected to handle 70,000 passenger car units daily. The MTHL is made with special features like capability to withstand earthquakes, wind pressure and tide and also ensures a 100-year service life with special corrosion-resistant admixtures and materials. The MTHL, officially named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is a record-breaking breakthrough in connectivity, infrastructure, and technology, an official said.

One of the key advantages of the MTHL project is its ability to provide faster connectivity to various important locations, including the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway. This improved accessibility will not only enhance transportation but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the region.

Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, this six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link.