Mumbai: Traffic congestion on Eastern and Western Express Highways irks commuters

On Thursday morning, long queues of vehicles were seen on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Mumbai and Thane.

The main cause of the jam was a loading truck that had broken down at the Sahara Star bridge Vakola, informed the Mumbai Traffic police on Twitter.

"Northbound traffic has been slowed by a truck breakdown at Sahara Star bridge Vakola," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Northbound traffic has been slowed by a truck breakdown at Sahara Star bridge Vakola. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 18, 2022

Mumbai Traffic Police in another tweet also said that southbound traffic was affected due to a truck breakdown nearby Tilak bridge near Matunga.

Southbound traffic has been slowed by a truck breakdown nearby the Tilak bridge.Matunga #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, commuters travelling via Eastern Express Highway took to Twitter and shared disappointment. "Eastbound traffic affected over Airoli Bridge from Eastern Express Highway to Airoli. Unknown reasons. Stuck from 810am to 825am and still on Airoli Bridge," a Twitter user said.

3rd Day. Eastbound traffic was effected over Airoli Bridge from Eastern Express Highway to Airoli. Unknown reasons. Stuck from 810am to 825am and was still on Airoli Bridge. @MTPHereToHelp @mumbaitraffic @TrafficBOM @traffic_mumbai @MumbaiTrafucked — Ajay Pathak (@ajayp_4) August 18, 2022

"Potholes at Airoli bridge (towards Airoli) have become worse. Can the potholes be filled at the earliest to provide some relief. It's taking more than 45 mins to cross the bridge," another user tweeted at 9.30 am today.

@traffic_mumbai Deep potholes at Airoli bridge (towards Airoli) have become worse. Can the potholes be filled at the earliest to provide some relief. It's taking more than 45 mins to cross the bridge. Thanks in advance. — Faiyaz Dalvi (@FaiyazDalvi) August 18, 2022

@Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @nitin_gadkari

Today morning 8.30 pm huge traffic due to inaction in fixing potholes on the Airoli bridge New Mumbai. It takes hours to cross bridge just because of handful potholes.Can something be done for common men pic.twitter.com/gwv9l5VICW — JATEEN DAVE (@DAVEJATEEN) August 18, 2022



Meanwhile, a couple was crushed to death after a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday.

The couple was headed towards Marol Naka in suburban Andheri when the accident occurred in the afternoon, a police official told PTI.

The official further said that they were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead before admission. The dumper driver was nabbed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence).

