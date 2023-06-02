Mumbai Traffic Police issues restrictions in Mahim, shares details of 'No Parking Zone'

All types of vehicles have been restricted to park at one side of Cement Concrete Road (Opposite side of under construction building) between Senapati Bapat Road to Vrindavan Society, the Mumbai Traffic Police notification said on Friday

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions in Mahim area and shared details of areas under 'No Parking Zone'.

According to a traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, whereas M/S Shri Nidhi Concept Realtors Pvt. Ltd. is conducting construction work under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) Scheme in the jurisdiction of Mahim Traffic Division between Senapati Bapat Road to Vrindavan Society. Local residents as well as outsiders park their two and four wheelers vehicles on the road in front of the under construction building and due to that the dumpers and other construction vehicles are facing problems while carrying debris and construction materials at sight.

The traffic notification further said that the Mahim Traffic Division has sent a report to declare the said area as a 'No Parking Zone' for one year.

The notification was issued by Pradnya Jedge, DCP, Mumbai Traffic Police.

It said that in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the below areas are being declared as a 'No Parking Zone'.

- All types of vehicles have been restricted to park at one side of Cement Concrete Road (Opposite side of under construction building) between Senapati Bapat Road to Vrindavan Society.

"The said order will remain enforced for the period from 05/06/2023 to 04/06/2024," the traffic notification said further.

Meanwhile, last month, the Mumbai Traffic Police had in issued a April said that the primary cause of the traffic congestions in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division was alleged illegal parking of vehicles in a patch in eastern suburbs that was leading to major traffic problems.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have hence decided to permanently make the patch under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division a 'No Parking Zone'.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police had said that whereas it has been observed that illegal parking in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division from Panchashil Nagar Nala to Arsh Hyundai Showroom, up to Godrej Coliseum Building Gate, Sewree, Chembur Road (North bound) is causing huge traffic congestion.

The Mumbai Traffic Police notification had said that the local residents have made complaints of the rising traffic conditions on the locality and the Antop Hill Traffic Division has sent a report to declare the said area as a 'No Parking Zone'.