Mumbai: Traffic Police makes helmet mandatory for pillion riders

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. It warned of action against those who violate the rule. The Traffic Police has given a deadline of 15 days for motorists to comply with orders else they will be either fined or their license will be suspended.

Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has been consistently urging citizens to comply with traffic rules.

"Many riders also pillion riders in the city don't wear helmet while riding bike. According to Motor Vehicle Act 1988 section 129 and 194D, wearing helmet is mandatory and violation of it may attract penalty of Rs 500 and suspension of license for 3 months," the Traffic Police notification read.

