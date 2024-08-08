Mumbai traffic updates: Traffic restrictions and diversions issued to ease congestion in BKC, check details 

The Central Railway Authority will demolish the old Sion rail-over-bridge and construct a new one. As a result, traffic from Sion Railway Station to Kalanagar is diverted, leading to increased traffic on BKC roads.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions and diversions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease traffic congestion in the area.

According to the police, the Central Railway Authority is to demolish the old Sion rail-over-bridge and construct a new over bridge hence the traffic coming from Sion Railway Station to Kalanagar is diverted. Vehicular traffic on BKC roads coming from the BKC Connector Bridge and MTNL Junction has increased significantly, resulting in traffic congestion in the BKC area.

The traffic notification issued on Wednesday night said that to prevent inconvenience to vehicle drivers and the public, there is a need to issue a traffic management order for diverting vehicular traffic in the BKC area temporarily.

The following traffic management order shall remain enforced as per requirement from 00.01 hrs. dated 08/08/2024 till further order on a temporary basis, it said.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from MMRDA office -Jio World - Street- right turn at Family Court Junction to move on BKC road towards N.S.E. Junction, Bharat Nagar and BKC area.

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic coming from the MMRDA office - Jio World will take a left turn at Family Court Junction and take a U-turn at MMRDA Junction to move on BKC road towards N.S.E. Junction, Bharat Nagar and BKC area.

No Entry: All vehicular traffic coming from the BKC connector by Al-Quraish road to N.S.E. Junction through Tata Colony road - Bharat Nagar and Kherwadi.

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic coming from the BKC connector through Al-Quraish road will takes a right turn at N.S.E. Junction - Bharat Nagar Junction and will take a left turn at NABARD Junction and move to their desired destination by Bharat Nagar road to Valmiki Nagar -- Bharat Nagar and Kherwadi.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from Connector Bridge and N.S.E. Junction on Street-3 road in front of Hotel Yauatcha will not turn left at One BKC for Latika Road.

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic coming from Connector Bridge and N.S.E. Junction will take a right turn at One BKC- left turn at Canara Bank Junction and move on Avenue-3 to Jio World Convention Center and American Consulate Junction and move towards the BKC area.

No Entry: Vehicular traffic coming from Jio World Convention Center, American Consulate, Parini Crisenjo, Kautilya Bhava via Street-3 and Avenue-1 road towards N.S.E. Junction - Family Court will be restricted at O.N.G.C. Building on Monday to Friday, except Saturday-Sunday between 08.00 hrs to 11.00 hrs and from 16.00 hrs to 21.00 for all vehicles.

Alternate Route: Vehicular traffic coming from Jio World Convention Center, American Consulate will take a U-turn at O.N.G.C. Building and moving via Avenue-3 road will take a left turn at the American Consulate and will move to their desired destination via the Ambani Square Building.

Instructions for passenger travel buses:-

Passenger travel buses coming from Bandra Kurla Complex road towards the BKC area will not take a turn at N.S.E. junction, Bharat Nagar Junction, NABARD Junction and Diamond Junction. They will take a right turn at Platina Junction and move towards their desired destination in the BKC area.