Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end

Sewri-Nhava Sheva link—which will drastically reduce travel time between city and Navi Mumbai—92 per cent done, according to MMRDA

The MTHL is being constructed with approach sections, interchanges and an intelligent transportation system

The construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)—the longest sea bridge in India, which links Sewri and Nhava Sheva—is 92 per cent complete. The bridge is expected to be operational by end of 2023. After achieving another milestone, MMRDA recently tweeted, “Team MMRDA at MTHL Pkg2 accomplished a major feat. They successfully completed entire 3,132 segments casting (sic).”