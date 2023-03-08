Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year end

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end

Premium

Updated on: 08 March,2023 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Sewri-Nhava Sheva link—which will drastically reduce travel time between city and Navi Mumbai—92 per cent done, according to MMRDA

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end

The MTHL is being constructed with approach sections, interchanges and an intelligent transportation system


The construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)—the longest sea bridge in India, which links Sewri and Nhava Sheva—is 92 per cent complete. The bridge is expected to be operational by end of 2023. After achieving another milestone, MMRDA recently tweeted, “Team MMRDA at MTHL Pkg2 accomplished a major feat. They successfully completed entire 3,132 segments casting (sic).”

mumbai metropolitan region development authority sewri navi mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK