Mumbai Trans Harbour Link’s bridge portion on land is complete

The Sewri-Nhava Sheva link to run for 5.5 km on land and 17.5 km over sea; expected to be ready by Dec 2023

The bridge work of MTHL at Navi Mumbai. Pic/MMRDA

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which promises to reduce the travel time between Sewri and Nhava Sheva from 2 hours to just 20 minutes, is inching towards completion, with MMRDA erecting the land stretch of the bridge at Navi Mumbai. MTHL will run for 22 km, including 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km on land. The project is estimated to cost Rs 17,800 crore.

Highlighting the development, the planning body Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) tweeted, “One more significant milestone. MMRDA has completed the erection of last land span between pier no. MP 245 and MP 246 [RHS] on the Navi Mumbai side. In Pkg-2 total 49 Spans have been erected within a 2.7 Km land zone [sic].”

An MMRDA official said the ambitious sea link is expected to be ready for public use by December 2023. Around 84 per cent of the work on the project has been completed, he said. The bridge will have 6 lanes and interchanges at Sewri in Central Mumbai, Shivaji Nagar and on NH-4B at Chirle, Navi Mumbai. The official said more than half of the work in the sea has been completed.

Equipped with the latest technology, the sea bridge will allow authorities to monitor traffic on the overpass from the city’s central traffic control centre with the help of an array of CCTV cameras. It is expected to significantly improve the connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and add to the economic development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

02

Travel between Sewri and Navi Mumbai in hours now

Tweet talk

MMRDA

@MMRDAofficial: One more significant milestone. MMRDA has completed the erection of last land span between pier no. MP 245 and MP 246 [RHS]

on the Navi Mumbai side. In Pkg-2 total 49 Spans have been erected within a 2.7 Km land zone

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal