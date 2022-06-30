Mumbai turns into a fortress, thousands of cops deployed

Mumbai police toil hard to ensure safety of rebel MLAs who are expected to come back to Maharashtra from Goa today and to ensure law and order

An IAF plane with RAF personnel on board arrives at Mumbai airport on Wednesday

Mumbai turned into a fortress ahead of Thursday’s floor test, with the city police deploying 5,000 cops on the streets to ensure the safety of the rebel MLAs as well as thwart attempts to disturb law and order. The department has also reserved 10 companies of State Reserved Police Force and 750 additional personnel. On Wednesday evening, a few jumbo planes of the Indian Air Force carrying Rapid Action Force personnel arrived at the city airport.

Sources said the police have been alerted by the Special Branch and State Intelligence Department (SID) that Shiv Sainiks supporting Uddhav Thackeray might hit the street in large numbers to protest against the 39 rebel MLAs of their own party. At the same time, backers of the Shinde camp are also likely to come out.

Security personnel get down from an IAF jumbo plane at city airport

“There is a high possibility that Shiv Sainiks may confront one another and this may disturb law and order. Looking at the situation, we have made adequate security arrangements,” said a senior police officer.

There will be a heavy police presence at Sena Bhavan, Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s home, BJP state office at Nariman Point. Devendra Fadanvis’s residence, Sagar, will also be fortified.

The Mumbai police have deployed about 20 deputy commissioner of police, or DCPs, and 45 ACP-rank officers for tomorrow’s mega bandobast. This apart, 224 police inspectors, 725 assistant police inspectors and police sub-inspectors will also be in the street to ensure the safety of the rebel MLAs, while 2,500 constables and 1,250 women police constables will fan out across the city.

Mumbai police spokesperson Sanjay Latkar confirmed the deployment and said that 10 companies of the State Reserve Police Force 750 additional forces will be deployed. “The numbers will increase.”

The state police have also increased security at the homes of all rebel MLAs, while the Thane police have been asked by the DG’s office to remain vigilant as the city is the stronghold of rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

5k

No. of cops who will be out on the streets