Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Two cops held for bribery by ACB

Mumbai: Two cops held for bribery by ACB

Updated on: 16 December,2022 03:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The complainant is an accused in a case registered with Colaba police station in south Mumbai and the two police personnel, including an assistant inspector, sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help him in the case

Mumbai: Two cops held for bribery by ACB

Representative Image


Two police personnel have been nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Friday.


The complainant is an accused in a case registered with Colaba police station in south Mumbai and the two police personnel, including an assistant inspector, sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help him in the case, the official said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: History-sheeter held, MD drug worth Rs 10 lakh and two country-made weapons recovered


"After the complainant approached ACB, we verified the claims and held the two police personnel in a trap on Thursday while accepting Rs 37,000. The constable was held first and the API was nabbed on the basis of the former's questioning," the official said.

Both have been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think it is a good idea to connect Metro 3 line with CSMT?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news south mumbai colaba news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK