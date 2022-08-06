Mumbai: Two delivery boys arrested for replacing new items with damaged products

The company handles deliveries in Borivli and Andheri belt for an e-commerce giant

The Charkop police have arrested two delivery boys for allegedly switching brand new goods with duplicate or damaged products.

According to the police, the accused have changed around 23 products including TVs, mobile phones, air conditioners, and more.

The accused are identified as Ashique Hussain Qureshi (47) and Rajkumar Yadav (30). The duo was working as delivery boys in Alinze infra care solution company located at D/92 at Government Industrial Estate at Charkop in Kandivali West.

The complainant, Abrar Ali Shaikh (35), is a manager of the company who had contacted to deliver the Flipkart products between Borivli and Andheri area.

A few days back the accused started cheating with the company, after they found that many customers are opting out for cash on delivery on products. The accused took advantage of the situation and mentioned in their delivery application that the customer is not available and they used to return the product at company's godown.

However, before keeping the product at the godown the accused would replace the products with damaged ones. The company has a system in place where they record calls while speaking with customers.

The company suspected something amiss when they checked the data for the last three months and found a damaged product inside a parcel. After which they informed the police about the incident and registered an FIR against unknown delivery boys.

During the investigation, police found that the parcels had been handled by the accused and they were called for interrogation. During interrogation, they revealed about the incident and their modus operandi and how they cheated with the company.

The accused were arrested on August 3 under sections 420, 408 and 34 of the IPC. They were produced in court and remanded to police custody, said Senior Inspector Manohar Shinde.