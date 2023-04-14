Mumbai: Two die, five injured after getting electrocuted in Virar

Sources told mid-day that around 200 people had gathered to join the rally on Thursday evening, but the celebration turned sour around 10:30 pm

Two people died of electrocution while five others were injured after a flag hoisted on a metal rod touched a transformer on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti in Virar East.

Sources told mid-day that around 200 people had gathered to join the rally on Thursday evening, but the celebration turned sour around 10:30 pm. “There was a trolley made of metal. The revellers had also been playing banjo on the trolley which was being pulled by youth. After making rounds to commemorate the celebration on the eve of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, the trolley was returning. A flag was hoisted on a metal rod which was installed on the trolley,” said a source.

“There was a pothole on the road and when one of the wheels of the trolley passed through the pothole, the trolley tilted towards left and the metallic rod touched the transformer that was just on the left side,” one of the injured revellers told mid-day.

“Though the surface of the trolley was made of wood, the electric shock could not harm those who were standing on the trolley, but those who were pulling and pushing it got either severe electric jolts or got serious burn injuries,” the divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramchandra Deshmukh told mid-day.

“Those who died have been identified as Sumeet Shivaji Sood (28) and Rupesh Sharad Surve (20). Both of them died on the spot. Three others who were seriously injured in the incident are rushed to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. The other two who have received mild injuries are being treated in civic-run hospital in Nagindaspada in Nalasopara East and Radiant Hospital,” Deshmukh added.

A large number of police had arrived to control the mob that thronged the hospital where all the injured and dead people were initially brought after the incident.

The senior inspector of Virar police station Rajendra Kamble said, “We are in the process to register an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident. Our further investigations are underway.”