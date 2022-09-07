Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan

Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Updated on: 07 September,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble

The deceased were among 7-8 people who had gone to immerse the Ganesh idol in Gadhi river on Monday night

Officials and locals had attempted to rescue the youths on Tuesday


Two youths drowned in the Gadhi river at Koproli in Panvel around 11 pm on Monday. Seven to eight people who reside at Commander Society, including the deceased, had gone to the river to immerse Ganesh idols.


While carrying out the ritual, Vikram Jamdar, 19, lost his balance and fell into the river. His cousin Shekhar, 20, jumped into the water to save him but was also swept away.

“Friends tried to save the young men but they couldn’t. Others came to the banks of the river to rescue them but failed. On Tuesday, search operations were carried out,” said a fire brigade official. By Tuesday evening, the bodies were recovered and sent to Panvel sub-district hospital where they were identified by their family.

