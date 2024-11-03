Breaking News
Mumbai: Two hospitalised after fire breaks out in Goregaon residential building

Updated on: 03 November,2024 01:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The fire was reported around 12:49 PM and it originated on the second floor of the 34-storey residential complex, impacting electric wiring, household items, and installations

On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in a Goregaon residential building, said officials and added that the blaze, classified as Level-I fire, broke out on the second floor of the Kalpataru Radiance building in Goregaon's Siddharth Nagar. 


The fire was reported around 12:49 PM and it originated on the second floor of the 34-storey residential complex, impacting electric wiring, household items, and installations. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel responded promptly and successfully brought the fire under control by 2:18 PM, preventing further spread in the high-rise structure.


Two residents were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation. Manoj Chauhan, aged 30, was admitted to the ICU in critical condition, while 50-year-old Shahabuddin Ansari was discharged on Saturday after taking Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) at HBT Trauma Care Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation as authorities examine the affected area for further safety assessments.


In a similar incident, on Sunday morning, a minor fire broke out early Sunday in the premises of Cama & Albless Hospital for women and children in South Mumbai and was quickly brought under control, according to a fire brigade official.

The fire began shortly after midnight in the hospital's cotton storage facility, the official stated. The fire brigade received the alert at 2 am and managed to extinguish the blaze by 2.30 am. The official added that firecrackers are suspected to be the cause.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

