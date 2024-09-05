Breaking News
Updated on: 05 September,2024 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the primary information, some portion of the top floor slab of a 20-storey under-construction Malad building collapsed, the BMC said; the injured labourers were rushed to nearby M W Desai Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead

Representational Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that three labourers were killed and three others were injured after some portion of a slab at an under-construction Malad building collapsed on Thursday afternoon.


The incident occurred in the Navjeevan Building in the Govind Nagar area of Malad East around 12.09 pm, they said.



As per the primary information, some portion of the top floor slab of a 20-storey under-construction Malad building collapsed, the BMC said.


The injured labourers were rushed to nearby M W Desai Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead, the civic body said.

Two of the injured labourers have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one labourer has been admitted in the male Orthopedic ward, the BMC added.

Names & ages of the dead and injured are awaited from the Hospital, the civic body further stated.

Gallery slab of Navi Mumbai building collapses, 70 residents evacuated

An official said that around 70 residents of a five-storied Navi Mumbai building in Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai were evacuated on August 3 night after the gallery slab collapsed, reported news agency PTI.
 
Two of the families of the Navi Mumbai building were shifted to a relief camp, while others are being provided alternate accommodation, he said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said, adding fire brigade personnel cleared the debris.

Two killed after portion of under-construction building collapses in Vikhroli

Earlier in June, at least two persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed after a portion of the slab and parapet of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli.

The incident took place at Kailas Business Park, near TATA power House, in Vikhroli West area at 11.10 pm on June 11.

When the fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving a call, they found some portion of the parapet and slab had fallen, while some parts of the under-construction building in Vikhroli were hanging precariously, said the civic body.

"Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, it was learned from members of the public that a portion of the parapet (iron beam) and slab (floor status could not be ascertained) had fallen, with some sections hanging precariously from a five-story building under construction. The dangerously hanging portions of the structure were removed by firefighters using rescue tools," the BMC stated.

Before the arrival of the fire brigade, some locals had rushed a 38-year-old man and the boy to the Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared them dead, the civic body said.

The deceased were identified as Nagesh Ramchandra Reddy (38) and Rohit Reddy (10).

