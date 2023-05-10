Breaking News
Mumbai: Two NCB officers dismissed

Updated on: 10 May,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

However, they were transferred to their parent cadre, and any action against them can only be taken by their respective departments

Mumbai: Two NCB officers dismissed
Two officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been dismissed from service. Vishwavijay Singh, who was the SP Mumbai, and Vishwanath Tiwari, who was an intelligence officer, have been dismissed.


Apart from Singh and Tiwari, Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB zonal officer, and eight other officers too are facing enquiries. However, they were transferred to their parent cadre, and any action against them can only be taken by their respective departments.




Also Read: Maharashtra: How ISI milked secrets from smitten scientist


Singh’s dismissal is in connection with a 2018 case where an enquiry was initiated against him by the then DG of NCB, Rakesh Asthana, after Singh requested that his Mumbai posting be cancelled on humanitarian grounds as his wife was pregnant. Asthana opened an enquiry against him, which has now led to his dismissal. 

Tiwari was dismissed for a 2016 case. He had travelled to Singapore in 2016, but had  not sought permission from his department. He said he was unaware that permission was mandatory. He was removed from service on those grounds.

