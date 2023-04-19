Mumbai: Two police constables felicitated for going beyond call of duty

Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police traffic, handed over appreciation certificates to the duo at his Worli office

Dr Abraham Mathai (centre) founder-chairman of Harmony Foundation with Mehboob Tamboli (left) and Vikas Babar. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

Constables Vikas Babar and Mehboob Tamboli were felicitated at the Mumbai Traffic Police Headquarters through Harmony Foundation, on Tuesday morning, for going beyond the call of duty. Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police traffic, handed over appreciation certificates to the duo at his Worli office.

On February 7, this year, this paper had reported how Vikas Babar helped an 11-year-old girl, part of a family of four on a two-wheeler, who had met with an accident, get timely help. He picked up the girl, stopped a biker and took her to hospital. The girl was saved.

Mehboob Tamboli, as was reported on July 5, 2019, saved the life of a crippled and starving man called Maruti Shinde, who was marooned in an auto rickshaw, and who had not eaten for 10 days. Shinde was a migrant from Jalna. He slept on the footpath or under bridges in Mumbai.

One day, he sheltered in an auto rickshaw parked under a Mahim bridge. It had been towed away. He could not move after suffering a sprain and was starving and thirsty for 10 days. Tamboli took Shinde to hospital, and brought him food till his kin took him back to his hometown.

In the mid-day report, a relative was quoted as saying Maruti Shinde is alive because of Tamboli. Both cops said, “We are here for your safety, we are a help not a hindrance, it is duty and humanity above all for us.”