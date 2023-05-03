Breaking News
Mumbai: Two retired cops injured in accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Updated on: 03 May,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The accident took place on the 5.6 km-long sea bridge when the two retired cops were heading towards Worli in central Mumbai

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A car carrying two retired Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) rammed into a divider after suffering a tyre burst on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, leaving them injured, police said.


The accident took place on the 5.6 km-long sea bridge when the two retired cops were heading towards Worli in central Mumbai, an official said, adding they sustained minor injuries.



The crash led to a heavy traffic jam for a brief period on the Worli-bound lane of the bridge he said.

